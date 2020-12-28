Laurens, South Carolina

David Eugene “Gene” Lemmons, age 79, of Laurens, passed away Sunday, December 27, 2020, at the Hospice House of Laurens County in Clinton.

Born in Laurens County, he was a son of the late Harvey Hurst and Alpha Roxie Long Lemmons. A veteran of the S.C. Army National Guard, he was owner of Gene Lemmons’ Saddle Shop and was a member of Union Baptist Church. Gene was a Mason and member of the Rossie Walker Lodge No. 354 and was a Hejaz Shriner. He also enjoyed fishing.

He is survived by: wife of fifty years, Nancy Pulley Lemmons; son, David Brian Lemmons (Lisa) of Fountain Inn; sister, Bonnie Faye Burton of Laurens; brother, William M. “Bill” Lemmons (Edna) of Mountville; four step-grandchildren; eight step-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be 11:00 AM Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at Oakbrook Memorial Park in Greenwood conducted by Rev. Heath Bowie with Masonic Rites.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Laurens County, P.O. Box 178, Clinton, SC 29325 or to Union Baptist Church, 536 Old Quaker Church Rd., Laurens, SC 29360.

