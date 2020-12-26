Dateline – Laurens, South Carolina

Lisa Michelle Sprouse, age 56, of Burnt Mill Creek Rd., passed away Saturday, December 26, 2020 at her home.

She was born December 4, 1964 in Columbus, Ohio, and was a daughter of the late Charles and Thelma Louise Bandy Fuller.

Ms. Sprouse is survived by her daughters, Hannah Nicole Sprouse and Kaitlyn Louise Sprouse, both of Laurens; her brother, Reginald Craig Fuller and his wife, Trudy J. Fuller of Laurens; her niece and nephew, Julia Paige Fuller and Johnson Craig Fuller.

Lisa went to Laurens District 55 High School and graduated in 1983. After completing high school, she went on to get two Associates degrees, one in Human Resources and one in Early Childhood Education. After obtaining her degrees she went on to work for GLEAMS Head Start and other childhood development centers. She later worked at Whitten Center and for the Laurens County Special Needs & Disabilities Board as a house manager.

Lisa enjoyed spending time with family and friends, going to the beach, crocheting, fishing, 80s music, and her favorite musician was Prince. She was a dedicated mother, a loving sister, a mentor, a very hard worker, and a good friend to many people. She touched the lives of many people.

The family would like to express their gratitude and appreciation for the love and support that friends and family has shown during this difficult time. Flowers may be sent to Gray Funeral Home prior to services.

Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at 3 PM at the Gray Funeral Home Chapel in Clinton. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 2 to 3 PM at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.grayfuneralhome.com.

Gray Funeral Home of Clinton