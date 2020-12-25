Dateline – Clinton, South Carolina

Allen Wayne Butler, age 73, of 1172 Brook Rd., passed away Friday, December 25, 2020 at the Laurens County Memorial Hospital.

He was born in Clinton, SC and was a son of the late Louis W. Butler, Jr. and Ruby P. Butler. Allen was the Biggest Clinton Red Devil Fan and could spend a lifetime talking about Clinton Athletics.

Mr. Butler is survived by the love of his life, his wife, Carol N. Butler of the home; his children, Allen W. Butler, Jr, and wife Marcia of Clinton and Ashley Haupfear and Scott of Clinton; his grandchildren, Arial Butler and fiancé Jonathan Gable and Alexander Haupfear; his brothers, Billy Butler and wife Freda of Waterloo and Jerry Butler and wife Anita of Joanna.

