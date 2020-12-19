Laurens, South Carolina

Roger Lee Bailey, age 59, of 168 Able Drive, passed away Saturday, December 19, 2020, at Greenville Memorial Hospital.

Born in Woodruff, SC, he was the son of Doyle Lee Bailey and the late Shirley Jean Bailey. Mr. Bailey was a member of St. James United Methodist Church of Laurens.

In addition to his father, he is survived by his sisters, Angela Bailey Coxie (Michael) and Kim Bailey Putman (Robert); nieces and nephews, Brandon Bailey, Allison Putman, Amber Coxie, Robert Allen Putman, Avery Coxie; and great-nephew, Kane.

Graveside services will be held 2:00 pm on Sunday, December 27, 2020, at Chestnut Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery conducted by Rev. Alex D. Henderson.

The family will be at their respective homes.

Visitation will be held at the cemetery immediately following the graveside service.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.