Laurens, South Carolina

Louise Kirkland Templeton, age 85, formerly of Meadow Road, and wife of the late David Lewis Templeton, passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at Rosecrest Retirement Community.

Born in Saluda County, she was a daughter of the late Johnny and Sally Maude Kitchens Kirkland. Louise was previously employed at Milliken and First United Methodist Church Daycare of Laurens. A Member of Rocky Springs Presbyterian Church, Mrs. Templeton enjoyed gardening.

Surviving are her daughters, Diane Templeton Walker of Greenwood and Donna Louise Templeton of Spartanburg; and a sister, Ella Rae Wise.

In addition to her husband and parents she was predeceased by her brother, Eugene Kirkland; and a sister, Doris K. Kay.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM, on Friday, October 30, 2020, at Rocky Springs Presbyterian Church Cemetery Conducted by Rev. Robert Brozina and Dr. Tom Malone.

The family will receive friends immediately following the graveside service.

Memorials may be made to Rocky Springs Presbyterian Church, 1063, Rocky Springs Church Road, Laurens, SC 29360.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.