Tennis: Chapman derails Clinton playoff run

Clinton’s girls tennis season came to an end Tuesday in the Upper State finals with a 4-2 loss to Region 3-3A rival Chapman.

The Panthers defeated Clinton for the third time this season and will advance to the state championship for the second straight year.

Here are results:

Singles: No. 1 Westlyn Morris (Chapman) def. Mary Catherine Dailey 2-6, 7-6 (14-12); No. 2 Elisabeth Williams (Chapman) def. Ana Maria Rincon 6-4, 6-2; No. 3 Alex Kinlaw (Chapman) def. Chandler Dailey 6-2, 6-2; No. 4 Juliana Coates (Chapman) def. Reese Gowan 4-6, 6-3 (10-5); No. 5 Gracie Spangler (Clinton) def. Madeleine Williams 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles: No. 2 Kimora Wesley and Gracie Wiggins (Clinton) def. Norah Carroll and Trista Ryan 6-0, 6-0.