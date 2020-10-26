Clinton, South Carolina

Minnie “Lucille” Workman Erskine, age, 87, of 439 Hurtsdale Road, and wife of the late Joel Erskine, passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020, at her home.

Born in Laurens, she was a daughter of the late Leroy Workman, Sr. and Effie Loree Lawson. A graduate of Laurens High School, she was a member of Central United Methodist Church and worked with the Laurens Hospital Auxiliary Ladies.

Surviving are her brothers, Leroy Workman, Jr. and wife Wanda of Laurens, Darvin Workman and wife Shelby of Laurens, and Eugene Workman of Clinton; sisters, Annie Bennett of Greenwood, Edna Hayes and husband Kenneth of Laurens, and Christine Morse and husband Bill of Ninety Six; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by brothers, James Franklin Workman and Homer Lee Workman.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM, on Friday, October 30, 2020, at The Kennedy Mortuary Chapel conducted by Rev. Myra E. Taylor and Rev. Kyle Atone with burial to follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery.

The family will be at the residence and will receive friends at The Kennedy Mortuary one hour prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children, 950 West Farris Road, Greenville, SC 29605 or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

