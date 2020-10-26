After 18 years in “temporary storefront,” CPST will give Clinton a regional library

(Editor’s Note: The Laurens County Advertiser is taking a look at each of the 16 projects proposed to be funded by the Capital Project Sales Tax (CPST) in Laurens County. The 1-cent sales tax will be put to a referendum in the Nov. 3 General Election. The projects looked at today are a proposed agricultural center and a Clinton branch of the Laurens County Library.For a link to all the CPST projects go to https://www.yestoinvestlc.com.)

Clinton, SC – After the library branch’s 18 years in its “temporary storefront location,” Clinton residents will finally get a much anticipated Clinton Regional Library if the Capital Project Sales Tax receives enough “Yes” votes on Nov. 3.

The CPST proposal calls for $4.3 million to be used for the construction and furnishing of a new Clinton Regional Library.

The need for a new library has been discussed ever since the Clinton Public Library was forced to close more than 20 years ago because of structural problems. Ann Szypulski, the director of the Laurens County Library System, has worked with Laurens County Council to try and achieve this for Clinton and the surrounding area, as did former director Bill Cooper before his retirement, Szypulski said.

The library eventually moved into what was supposed to be a temporary location on Jacobs Highway in Clinton, and the City of Clinton has been covering the utility and rental fees.