Dateline – Laurens, South Carolina

Malcolm Howie Dawkins, Sr., age 94, formerly of Cross Hill, passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020, at the Richard M. Campbell Veterans Nursing Home in Anderson, SC.

He was born in Laurens and was a son of the late Scott Daniel Dawkins, Sr. and Ollie Howie Dawkins. Mr. Dawkins retired from the Laurens Glass Plant and was a US Navy Veteran of WWII.

He is survived by his son, M. Howie Dawkins, Jr. (Mary) of Simpsonville; his daughter, Elizabeth Dawkins (Mark Lanbert) of Laurens; a sister, Shirley Dawkins Hughes of Quinton, VA; two grandchildren, Kelly Dawkins Wilkins and Nicholas Blake Dawkins, both of Simpsonville; and five great-grandchildren, Jackson Wilkins, Carter Wilkins, Cole Dawkins, Grayson Dawkins and Reid Dawkins.

Mr. Dawkins was predeceased by his wife, Mary Ann Dawkins, and a brother, Scott Daniel Dawkins, Jr.

A Graveside service will be held Saturday, October 24th, at 11 AM, at the Rosemont Cemetery in Clinton, with military honors.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.grayfuneralhome.com.

Gray Funeral Home of Laurens