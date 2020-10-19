Ronald Glenn “Ronnie” Setzer – Rescheduled Memorial Service

The September Memorial Service for Ronald Glenn “Ronnie” Setzer had to be cancelled because of family related illness. The Memorial Service has been rescheduled for this Saturday, October 24, at 2:00pm at the Overlook at the Clinton House Plantation located at 15171 Hwy. 56. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.

Ronnie died July 6 at his home in Nashville Tenn. He was born in Asheville, NC, and was the son of LeJune S. Cantrell and the Late George R. Setzer. He is survived by his mother and step-father, Buddy W. Cantrell of Joanna, and his daughter, Georgia Lee Setzer of Nashville. He is predeceased by his Maternal Grandparents Brooks Fowler Dunaway and Cloa Lawson Dunaway of Clinton, and his Paternal Grandparents George Milton Setzer and Clara Stuart Setzer of Asheville, NC.

Covid-19 precautions will be encouraged: Mask are requested and social distancing encouraged.

Link to original obituary – https://www.laurenscountyadvertiser.net/2020/07/06/ronald-glenn-ronnie-setzer/