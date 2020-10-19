Jimmy Mims

Laurens, South Carolina

James Erskine Mims, 69, passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020. Born in Laurens, he was the son of the late Marion and Evelyn Knight Mims.

Survivors include a brother, Coop Mims; a sister, Kathy Burns; granddaughter, Anya Mims; and life-long companion, Linda Roberts.

Funeral Services will be held at 2PM on Friday, October 23, 2020 at Believers Assembly with Rev. Mike Campbell officiating. The family will receive friends from 1PM until 2PM prior to the service.

The family is at the home of his sister, Kathy Burns.

