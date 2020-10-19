I-26 wreck claims life of Newberry woman

A Newberry woman killed in a Sunday night car crash on I-26 near Clinton has been identified by the Laurens County Coroner’s Office.

Ashley Marie Horne, 27, died of blunt-force trauma after the pickup truck she was driving westbound on I-26 near Exit 56 struck the median and overturned, flipping into the eastbound lanes. Horne was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene of the accident, according to Trooper Joe Hovis of the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Two passengers were in the truck. One was injured and taken to Prisma Health Greenville Hospital, and the other was uninjured, said Hovis.