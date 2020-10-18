Deputy Roger Rice Memorial Ride set for today, Oct. 18
At noon today, Sunday, Oct. 18, check-in begins for the Deputy Roger Rice Memorial Ride at Destination Power-Sports, 23165 US-76, Clinton, SC.
The event includes food, refreshments, raffles, vendors, auction, commemorative T- shirts and more, and the cost to ride is $20 per bike. Bikes depart at 2 p.m.
The fundraising ride was postponed earlier this year due to COVID-19 and, as in previous years, proceeds will be used to help first responders who are facing difficulties, according to Roger Rice Sr.
“The Deputy Roger Rice Ride-On Fund actively supports first responders and their families in their time of need,” Rice said.
A 501(c)(3), the fund’s donations are gathered throughout the year, but the annual ride provides the majority of the funding.
The money raised from the event goes to the non-profit’s Hardship Fund, Rice said, In the past, funds have been used to help offset expenses from fires, family illness and similar struggles faced by first responders in the county, Rice said, as well as for the families of fallen officers.
It was established in 2012 in memory of Roger Dale Rice Jr., a 29-year-old deputy with the Laurens County Sheriff Office who was shot and killed by a murder suspect in July of 2011. Officers were attempting to take the suspect into custody near the suspect’s home outside Clinton when he opened fire on officers, fatally wounding Rice, who left behind a wife and two young children.
The recently opened “Never Forgotten Treasures,” located at 359 East Main Street, Laurens, also provides proceeds to the Deputy Roger Rice Ride-On Fund.
For information contact Roger or Debbie Rice, at 864-399-2626.