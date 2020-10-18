Deputy Roger Rice Memorial Ride set for today, Oct. 18

At noon today, Sunday, Oct. 18, check-in begins for the Deputy Roger Rice Memorial Ride at Destination Power-Sports, 23165 US-76, Clinton, SC.

The event includes food, refreshments, raffles, vendors, auction, commemorative T- shirts and more, and the cost to ride is $20 per bike. Bikes depart at 2 p.m.

The fundraising ride was postponed earlier this year due to COVID-19 and, as in previous years, proceeds will be used to help first responders who are facing difficulties, according to Roger Rice Sr.