Dateline – Clinton, South Carolina

Maxie Leonard Wallenzine, 83, passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020, at Presbyterian Home. He was a lifelong resident of Clinton, SC. He retired from Clinton Mill Bailey Plant. After retirement, he worked part-time with Gray Funeral Home. He loved football, telling silly jokes and most importantly “his girls”, his wife of 63 years, Betty Campbell Wallenzine, daughters Kim Wallenzine Ford, Lorie Wallenzine Holmes and his granddaughter Callie McKenna Holmes.

Maxie is predeceased by his parents, Claude and Lillian Wallenzine, three brothers, James William, Richard and Lewis Wallenzine and a grandson, Ethan Colby Holmes.

At his request, there will be no public service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Beaverdam Baptist Church, 1555 Beaverdam Church Road, Mountville, SC 29370. Cremation arrangements were made through the Cremation Society of South Carolina.

