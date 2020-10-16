Crusaders ground game, defense dominate, 54-0

Laurens Academy senior quarterback Thomas Lowry ran for three touchdowns and threw for two more as the Crusaders shut out visiting W.W. King Academy 54-0 Friday night at Todd Kirk Field.

Lowry had touchdown runs of 21, 23 and 51 yards and helped the Crusaders (4-3) to a 40-0 halftime lead.

Clarence Bertoli and Judson Watkins also scored rushing touchdowns of 21 and 8 yards, respectively, as LA’s ground game dominated King (1-6).

Lowry also connected on touchdown passes of 21 yards to Caio Rita and 31 yards to Diamonte Grant.

The Crusaders will be going for their third straight victory next Friday night when they travel to Johnston to take on Wardlaw Academy.