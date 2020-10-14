Updated Laurens County Airport terminal planned with CPST funds

“Welcome centers are important and the airport is also a welcome station for pilots and passengers coming into the county,” Wham said. Wham and LC Airport Commission chairman Rick Snipes said the needed improvements to the Laurens County Airport are very much tied into economic development in Laurens County. Appearances matter, Wham said, and an airport which meets the needs of pilots and businessmen using the airport can make a great impression on the people who can make a difference in the county. “It will have nicer facilities,” Wham said. “It will help level the field with nearby airports like Anderson, Pickens, Greenwood and Spartanburg.” Snipes said it’s important to continue making improvements because the airport gets a great deal of use from military aircraft, as well as personal and corporate planes and small jets. Because the local airports receive funding from the FAA and the SC Aeronautics Commission, the local airports are expected to stay up to date, he said.

This new structure will include more space for airport operations, rooms for pilot planning and training, a public lobby and restrooms and a nice conference room that could be used for visiting businessmen or for pilots. The Laurens County Airport has already benefited from numerous matching grants and funding from the FAA and the State Aeronautics Commission, often requiring minimal matching funds from Laurens County. Prior development projects include the addition of a taxiway, a runway extension, major upgrade and replacement of airport pavement with concrete, a new 10 unit T-hangar, an automated weather observation station, instrument approaches and a pay-at-pump fuel system. The automated weather observation station (AWOS) is a service offered to the county residents year round. Provided and maintained by the FAA, it’s available for the public by calling 864-682- 3639.