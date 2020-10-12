DHEC offers free flu shots to LCSD 55 students

From a press release, Monday, Oct. 12

Laurens, South Carolina – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is providing free flu shots at their clinic, 93 Human Services Rd, Clinton, SC 29325.

DHEC works with many school districts to offer free flu vaccines to students. Laurens County School District #55 (LCSD 55) has been given two specific dates and times for students to receive this year’s flu shot, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, from 3:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, from 3:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

LCSD 55 encourages students, parents and staff to take the following everyday preventive actions to prevent the flu.

Stay home when you are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth.

Clean and disinfect surfaces or objects.

DHEC and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends a flu vaccination for everyone 6 months and older. With the current COVID-19 pandemic, flu vaccines are even more critical to help reduce the potential for flu outbreaks in our schools and communities. For more information, go to www.scdhec.gov/flu or schedule an appointment by calling 1-855-472-3432.

LCSD 55 serves the communities of Laurens, Waterloo, Gray Court, Hickory Tavern and their surrounding residents in the northwestern half of Laurens County, SC.