Dateline – Gray Court, South Carolina

Robert William Singletary, 78, of Gray Court, husband of Betty Lollis Singletary passed away at home on Saturday, October 10, 2020. Born in Lumberton, NC, Bob was a son of the late Paul Francis and Vertie Hayes Singletary.

In addition to his wife, Bob is survived by his son Robert Singletary, Jr (Caroline) of Gray Court; four grandchildren, Christy, Amanda, Ryan, and Morgan; and one great granddaughter, Savannah.

In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by eight siblings.

A private Memorial Service will be held at a later date.