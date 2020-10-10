Mountville, South Carolina

James “Jay” Culbertson, Jr., 66, of 1415 Roper Road and husband of Susan Duprey Culbertson, passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020, at his home.

Born in Laurens, he was the son of Mary Burns Smith of Laurens and the late James C. Culbertson, Sr. Jay was a carpenter and was of the Baptist faith.

In addition to his wife and mother, he is survived by: children, Joy Culbertson (Marty Jacks) of Laurens, Jon Culbertson of Mountville, Joanie K. Douglas (Tracy) of Laurens and Tanya Oakes of Vernal, UT; grandchildren, Declan Jacks, Cecily Jacks, Emily O. Kearns, Kaylee Hunter, and Lizette Oakes; great-grandson, David Lee “Trey” Kearns, III.; sisters, June Abrams of Ware Shoals and Judy Binns of Lancaster.

In addition to his father, he was predeceased by a sister, Marcia Gambrell.

Graveside services will be 1:00 PM Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at Forest Lawn Cemetery conducted by Rev. Chuck Pace.

The family will receive friends at The Kennedy Mortuary from 11:30-12:30 on Wednesday.

The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff of Hospice of Laurens County for their love and care given to Mr. Culbertson.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Laurens County, 1304 Springdale Drive, Clinton, SC 29325.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.