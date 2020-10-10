Dateline – Cross Hill, South Carolina

David Eugene Black, age 79, passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020 at the Self Regional Hospital in Greenwood.

He was born in Joanna, SC and was a son of the late Horace Eugene Black and Mary Bledsoe Black.

Mr. Black is survived by his daughters, Lib Butler of Whitmire and Angie Heaton (Gene) of Laurens; grandchildren, Kellie Duncan, David Nelson, Kevin Duncan, and Austin Heaton; girlfriend, Linda Lesley of the home; great-grandchildren, Emily Taylor, Zachary and Chase Duncan; brother, James Black; sisters, Faye Couch, Agnes Barber, and Brenda Eaves.

In addition to his parents his is predeceased by his sisters, Vivian Spillers, Linda Medlin, and Dot Collins.

Funeral Services will be held Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 3:00 PM at the Crossroads Pentecostal Holiness Church (Hwy 66) with burial at Pinelawn Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends prior to the service at the church from 1:00 to 3:00 PM.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.grayfuneralhome.com.

Gray Funeral Home of Clinton