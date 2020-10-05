Pennies for Paving: Road paving top Clinton’s infrastructure proposal

Road paving is the first of three phases in the City of Clinton Infrastructure Proposal, which would total $6,528,443 if the referendum passes and the 1-cent sales tax brings in the expected funds.

The proposal also includes important water and sewer upgrades and the burial of power and communications lines along South Broad that would allow the city to install decorative lights similar to those put in on North Broad Street years ago.

Road paving was listed as the first phase of the Clinton Infrastructure Proposal, followed by necessary water and sewer upgrades.

“The bad roads have always been on the top of people’s complaints,” said Joey Meadors, the director of utilities with the City of Clinton. “Gary Street was finally completed with funds from the County Transportation Committee, but we ranked 13 other roads that have also needed paving for a long time.”