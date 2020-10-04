Laurens, South Carolina

Jo-Anne Brock Teague, age 79, of 498 Vern Cora Road, and widow of Jake “Jimmy” Walton Teague, Sr. passed away on Sunday, October 4, 2020, at her home surrounded by family.

Born in Whitmire, she was the daughter of the late Wallace and Gertrude Cogdill Brock. Jo-Anne retired from the City of Laurens as City Clerk and was a member of Eastside Baptist Church. She was formerly a member of the Red Hat Society and was a volunteer with AMI Group. Mrs. Teague loved spending time with her family and friends. She could often be found with her best friend, Mrs. Ruby Roberts.

Surviving are her children, Jake “Jay” Walton Teague, Jr. and wife Crystal, and Johnna Teague Revis, all of Laurens; five grandchildren, Kristen Brooke Winchester, Briannah Blake Revis, Jakeob Brock Teague, Richard Brayden Revis, and Chase Dalton Teague; and two great-grandchildren, Teegan Stites and Braxton Revis.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at The Kennedy Mortuary Chapel conducted by Rev. J.D. Putman, Jr. with burial following in Forest Lawn Cemetery.

The family will be at the residence and will receive friends at The Kennedy Mortuary from 6:00 – 8:00 pm on Tuesday.

Memorials may be made to Paralyzed Veteran’s Association, 4010 Deans Bridge Road, Hephzibah, GA 30815.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.