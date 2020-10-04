Laurens, South Carolina

Gregory Anthony Quinn, age 61, of 204 Glendale Avenue, passed away on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Hospice of Laurens County Hospice House.

Born in Laurens, he was a son of the late Floyd and Dorothy Nell Lindley Quinn. A graduate of Laurens District 55 High School, he was a member of Lucas Avenue Baptist Church. He retired from CCHT in Fountain Inn. Mr. Quinn’s favorite hobby was playing the drums.

Surviving are his nieces and nephews, Stephen Wylder Quinn and Caroline Lindley Quinn both of Lanford, Connor Atkins (Nicholas), Caesin Atkins, Logan Atkins, Kael Mann, and Isabella Mann; and a special cat, Ponder.

In addition to his parents, Greg was predeceased by his brother, Stephen Floyd Quinn and a niece, Brady Quinn.

A private graveside service will be held at Rose Hill Cemetery conducted by Rev. Ben Rumph.

The family will be at the residence.

Memorials may be made to Lucas Avenue Baptist Church, 101 Lucas Avenue, Laurens, SC 29360.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.