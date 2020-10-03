Richard Winn ends Crusaders’ surge, 54-32

Richard Winn Academy remained unbeaten Friday night, holding off upset-minded Laurens Academy 54-32 at Todd Kirk Field.

The loss snapped the Crusaders’ three-game winning streak. LA fell to 3-3 on the year, while Richard Winn improved to 5-0.

Senior quarterback Thomas Lowry connected on a pair of first-half touchdown passes to Diamonte Grant (37 and 56 yards).

Lowry also threw touchdown strikes to Caio Rita, Cal Robertson and Clarence Bertoli.

The Crusaders return to the road for their third away game in four weeks when they head to Jefferson Davis Academy in Blackville next Friday.