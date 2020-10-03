Dateline – Clinton, South Carolina

Bobby Ray Queen, age 87, passed away Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Self Regional Hospital.

He was born in Westminster, SC, and was a son of the late Carl H. and Bessie Smith Queen.

Mr. Queen was a US Navy Veteran. He was a Service Technician with Suburban Propane in Laurens, a former repairman with Sears, a former employee of Laurens Glass. He enjoyed being a Campground Host at Oconee State Park for several years. He was a member of Beaverdam Baptist Church and a Mason in the Rossie Walker Masonic Lodge #354. He was happiest when he was cutting grass and helping work on things around the farm.

Mr. Queen is survived by his wife, Gail Mathis Queen; a daughter, Donna Queen Lowney (Phil) of Fort Mill; a grandson, Brenton Tate Lowney (Erin) of Charlotte, NC; a brother, Ronald Smith of Loganville, GA; and two sisters, Betty Lois Templeton of Piedmont, SC, and Pat Stone of River Hills, SC.

A Private funeral service will be held at the family lake house on Lake Greenwood.

Memorials may be made to the Disabled American Veterans at www.dav.org.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.grayfuneralhome.com.

Gray Funeral Home of Clinton