Some District 55 elementary students to begin full return mid-October

Laurens, SC – With a five to two vote, Laurens District 55 Board of Trustees on Monday night approved Superintendent Dr. Ameca Thomas’ recommendations to begin gradually bringing elementary age children back to school five days a week, and the first group will begin Oct. 12. Trustees Mike Hughes and Cathy Little cast the dissenting votes.

The superintendent’s recommendations included a request that she be given flexibility to add more classes to five days a week prior to the next monthly board meeting if the situation allowed.

“We want to bring back 5K and first grade to five days a week,” Thomas said, explaining that it will require rearrangement of furniture and changes to a few classrooms and teacher spaces for that to happen. “They are the groups we can social distance by making some adjustments.” Other elementary students will be added to the five-day- a-week plan once the district receives a shipment of protective sheets of plexiglass and additional Protective Personal Equipment already ordered by the State Department of Education.

When asked by Little if the district could set a date for when the other elementary classes would open five days a week, Thomas said the exact shipment date for the PPE and plexiglass is unknown but the week after it arrives, the district hopes to shift to daily classes for English as a Second Language and for second and third grades. Then barring any issues, the remainder of the elementary grades would quickly follow.

Little and Hughes said they would prefer having all class- es return to five days a week more quickly, and Little said the parent surveys indicated that even without the possi- bility of social distancing, most parents would like to see all classes open for face- to-face instruction. “People who have contacted me want five days a week. Period,” Little said. Thomas had presented data from District 55’s parent and staff surveys, and while 61.7 % of parents favored returning to face-to-face even with- out social distancing as long as the community risk was moderate, only 42.9 % of the teachers felt comfortable returning without the ability to social distance.

When surveyed about the current hybrid schedule and moderate community risk, 49.7 % of staff were comfortable. 26.6 % of staff were open to five days a week under the moderate risk, and 20% indicated they still preferred e-learning. Thomas explained that many teachers who had requested positions in the virtual school were not able to do that due to the small num- ber of teachers required for the Virtual Academy and the many teachers still required for the hybrid and face-to- face learning.