Conyers, Georgia

Fritz Gerald Baldwin, age 73, of Conyers, Ga., and formerly of Laurens, SC, husband of Linda Williams Baldwin, passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020, at Grady Memorial Hospital.

Born in Lanford Station, SC, he was the son of Ted and Ida Elizabeth Cannon Baldwin. Fritz was a US Navy Veteran of the Vietnam Era where he served on the USS James Madison and retired as an Engineer from Michelin. He was a member of Smyrna Presbyterian Church in Conyers, GA and was formerly a member of his home church, Lanford Baptist Church in Lanford Station, SC. Mr. Baldwin was a loving husband, father, grandfather, neighbor and friend to everyone fortunate enough to know him.

Surviving in addition to his wife are two sons, Dr. Jeffrey W. Baldwin (Dr. Heather D. Willauer) of Fairfax Station, VA, and SFC (RET) Jason R. Baldwin (Melissa W. Baldwin) of Augusta, GA; and grandchildren, PV2 Avery J. Baldwin, Madeleine R. Baldwin, Addison G. Baldwin, Anna E. Baldwin, Adyson O. Jeffers, Anna Grace Jeffers, and Karis T. Wright.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at Forest Lawn Mausoleum Chapel conducted by Rev. Richard Cain.

The family will receive friends at The Kennedy Mortuary from 6:00 – 8:00 PM on Friday.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.