LDHS announces football ticket policies

Tickets for Friday night’s home football opener at Laurens District High School’s K.C. Hanna Stadium must be purchased in advance and seating will be limited due to COVID-19 restrictions.

All three local teams are in action at home Friday night. Clinton hosts Broome, and Laurens Academy will be visited by Richard Winn.

The Raiders will host Greenville at 7:30 p.m. Friday, and attendance will be limited to 1,200 people.

Tickets for the Raiders’ home opener must be purchased by Thursday through a local vendor or online at laurens55athletics.com. Tickets can also be purchased at Angela Marlett State Farm, Chris Callahan State Farm, Laurens Dentistry and Matt Davis State Farm (Gray Court).

Gates will open at 6 p.m. No tailgating will be allowed on campus. No fans or family members will be allowed on the field at any time before or after the game.

Masks or facial coverings are also required. Families are allowed to sit together, but social distancing is required otherwise. Stadium bleachers will be marked with yellow tape to denote seating availability.

Children ages first grade and up will need a ticket for entry. All students 8th-grade and below must enter with a paying adult and remain under adult supervision at all times during the event.

All schools are adhering to COVID-19 guidelines with masks and face coverings.