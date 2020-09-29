Utilities told to adjust lines for planned traffic circle

Laurens, South Carolina – The Laurens Commission of Public Works received word from the State Department of Transportation that the traffic circle which had been tentatively planned for the west side of Laurens is on go, and the utility needed to start plans to reroute natural gas lines in the area.

Explaining it would decrease accidents, the DOT has for more than a year discussed the possibility of putting in a traffic circle at the intersection of Hwy. 76 West, Trinity Church Road and Dial Place, and changes in the roads would mean several utilities lines would have to be moved.

“We had not begun work until we knew for sure that the DOT was going to get started on it,” said CPW General Manager John Young, “so now we have 60 to 90 days to begin the work.”