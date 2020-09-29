Some Dist. 55 elementary grades return to face-to-face Oct. 12

With a five to two vote, Laurens District 55 Board of Trustees on Monday night approved Superintendent Dr. Ameca Thomas’ recommendations to gradually begin bringing elementary age children back to school five days a week, and the first group will begin Oct. 12. Trustees Mike Hughes and Cathy Little were the dissenting voters.

The superintendent’s recommendations included a request that she be given flexibility to add more classes to five days a week prior to the next monthly board meeting if the situation allowed.

“We want to bring back 5K and first grade to five days a week,” Thomas said, explaining that is will require rearrangement of furniture and changes to a few classrooms and teacher spaces for that to happen. “They are the groups we can social distance by making some adjustments.”

Other elementary students will be added to the five-day-a-week plan once the district receives a shipment of protective sheets of plexiglass and additional Protective Personal Equipment already ordered by the State Department of Education.

