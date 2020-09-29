Greenwood, South Carolina

Ludie Doris Wilder Finkbeiner, age 98, of Greenwood, and wife of the late William Howard Finkbeiner, passed away on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, surrounded by her family.

Ludie was born in Hemingway, SC, on November 19, 1921, the daughter of the late James Adger and Lorena Ellen Douglas Wilder. A charter member of the Lutheran Atonement Church, she retired from Martin Marietta.

Surviving are her children, Larry Finkbeiner (Cheryl) and Albert Finkbeiner (Denise); grandchildren, Jeremy Finkbeiner, Amanda Setters (Calvin), Nelson Finkbeiner (Diane), and Michelle Finkbeiner; great-grandchildren, Cory Finkbeiner (Autumn Nicole), Haley Hogan (Dan), Kaitlin Finkbeiner, Jessica Finkbeiner, Trey Setters, Blake Setters and Bella Setters; and one great-great grandchild, Katerina Hogan.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by a son, Howard Dennis Finkbeiner.

Graveside services will be held 2:00 PM on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Forest Lawn Cemetery Conducted by Rev. Greg Brown. The family will receive friends at the cemetery immediately following the graveside service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Lutheran S.C. Synod, 1003 Richland Street, Columbia, SC 29201.

