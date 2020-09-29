Clinton breaks ground on long-awaited sports complex

Mayor Bob McLean said this project couldn’t have happened without a decision made in 2008, when city council voted to establish a one-cent hospitality tax.

Clinton, South Carolina – Several Clinton residents joined City of Clinton staff and council members at a Tuesday morning ground- breaking ceremony for the long-awaited sports complex, where contractors are already working on road preparation and grading for what will eventually be five baseball fields, two multi-purpose fields and a pavilion which can serve as a location for family reunions and other events by Clinton residents.

“That one-cent tax has grown to $5,328,000 today, and is the source for not only building this park, but also maintaining it,” McLean said.

In order to build the estimated $4 million sports complex, the current city council voted to purchase 166 acres of property on the outskirts of Clinton off of Hwy. 56N, McLean said.

McLean also thanked Monte Dutton, who was willing to negotiate in the sale of a large portion of his family’s property for the city’s recreational facilities.

“His property was not for sale but he made sure we were able to acquire the property necessary to build this park,” McLean said.