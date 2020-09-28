Dateline – Waterloo, South Carolina

Linda V. Littlefield passed away Monday, September 28, 2020, at her home.

She was born in Laurens and was a daughter of the late Jonathan Godfrey and Carrie Mae Davenport. Mrs. Littlefield was a former employee of Craig Industries, Josten’s Cap and Gown, and Laurens Shirt Plant, and a member of Rosemont Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband, Bobby Littlefield; seven children, Michael Knight, Truman Knight Jr., Robert Knight, Tammy Smith, Joseph Littlefield, Tina Eargle, and Robbie Littlefield; her brother, John Knight; five sisters, Shirley Olgesby, Alice Faye Jones, Sherry Knight, Carrie Knight Stewart and Juanita Bagwell; sixteen grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Littlefield is predeceased by one sister, Gail Martin, and one brother, Johnny Godfrey.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, October 1, 2020, at 2 PM at Rosemont Baptist Church, conducted by Dr. K. J. Shorter, with burial in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1 to 2 PM at the church.

Memorials may be made to the Rosemont Baptist Church Nursery, c/o Olive Davis, 2267 Dillard Road, Waterloo, SC 29384.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.grayfuneralhome.com.

Gray Funeral Home of Laurens