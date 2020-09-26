LA continues roll, 62-14 over Northside

Laurens Academy won its third straight game with a 62-14 SCISA 8-man football victory Friday night over Northside Christian in Lexington.

LA (3-2) scored touchdowns on offense, defense, and special teams and rolled up 42 points in the first half after scoring 52 points over the first two quarters a week earlier at Cathedral. LA has outscored its last three opponents 160-26.

Clarence Bertoli led the Crusaders with four touchdown runs – two from 30 yards out along with scores of 17 and 10 yards. Quarterback Thomas Lowry connected on touchdown passes to Diamonte Grant and Caio Rita and had touchdown runs of 3 and 15 yards.

Cal Robertson returned a punt 55 yards for a score, and Will Jones recovered a Northside fumble forced by Grant and Carson Venable in the end zone for a touchdown.

The Crusaders are to host unbeaten Richard Winn Academy (4-0) Friday at 7:30 p.m.