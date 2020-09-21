LCSD 55 to stay in ‘Hybrid Phase’ next week

Monday, Sept. 21, 2020

Laurens, South Carolina – In a press release sent Monday afternoon, Laurens County School District #55 (LCSD 55) announced it will remain in a Yellow “Hybrid” phase of operations for the week of September 28.

“We are concerned that the percent positive rate has gone back up but pleased to see our overall rating remains at the ‘Medium’ level,” said LCSD 55 Superintendent Dr. Ameca Thomas. “We are excited that we are able to see our students in the classrooms this week and we look forward to a continued decline in COVID-19 cases.”

The DHEC report released on Monday, September 21, 2020, showed Laurens County with a two-week incidence rate of 93.3 per 100,000 (a medium rating), a trend in incidence rating of low (based on the decrease in the two-week incidence rate), and a percent positive rating of high as the percent of positive tests moved back above 10% to 12.1%. The three ratings combined (Medium + Low + High) still equals an overall rating of Medium.

Each Monday, LCSD 55 will review the threat status (low, medium, or high) for the spread of COVID-19. The district designed its response to help reduce that threat as quickly as possible. The district serves the communities of Laurens, Waterloo, Gray Court, Hickory Tavern and their surrounding residents in the northwestern half of Laurens County.