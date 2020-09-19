Laurens, South Carolina

Mary Lynn Post, age 75, of 201 Richards Street, loving wife of Rodney Louis Post, passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at her home.

Born in Hammond, Indiana, she was a daughter of the late James Arthur and Wanda Mae Williams Frink. A member of Lucas Avenue Baptist Church, she enjoyed playing the piano and organ.

Surviving in addition to her husband are her children: Rev. Michael Post (Connie) of Laurens and Kristin Cardoza (Fred) of Warsaw, Indiana; brother, James Frink of Batesville, IN; a sister, Betty Komyatte of Batesville, IN; grandchildren, Frederick Cardoza III, Christian Cardoza, Colton Post, Cadence Post, Jayden Post, Haven Post, and Bria Post.

A memorial service will be at 2:00 PM, on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at Lucas Avenue Baptist Church conducted by Rev. Michael Post and Dr. Frederick Cardoza II.

The family will be at the home and will receive friends at the church immediately following the service.

Memorials may be made to the Lucas Avenue Baptist Church, Music Program, 101 Lucas Avenue, Laurens, SC 29360.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.