Greenwood, South Carolina

Jane Catherine Chudzik Waltman, age 66, of Greenwood, SC, and wife of Commander Burton “Buzz” Jay Waltman, JAGC, USN (Ret.), passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020, at her home.

Born in New Britain, CT and raised in Newington, CT she was a daughter of Irene D. Zambori Chudzik of Newington, CT and the late Steven P. Chudzik, WWII Veteran, USN. Jane was a Navy Officer’s wife to the fullest. She loved to cook and entertain friends and family. She was a master gardener, loved crafting, and spending time with her grandchildren. Jane was a huge UCONN and NY Yankees fan. She was a member of Chestnut Ridge Baptist Church in Laurens, SC.

Surviving in addition to her husband and mother are her sisters, Carol A. Kastorf and husband Gary of Silver Spring, MD, and Susan I. Meagher and husband Donald of Kensington, CT; Godchildren, Michelle Buhrmaster Compton and husband Luke of Laurens, SC and Michael Buhrmaster and wife Ashley of Laurens, SC; grandchildren, Hodges Compton, Jay Lucas Compton, Wimberly Compton, and Whit Buhrmaster; nieces and nephews, Kerrin Nishimura and husband Gregory of Alexandria, VA, Douglas Meagher and wife Isabel of Berlin, CT, Michael Kastorf of Silver Spring, MD, and Christina Reynolds and husband Alvin of Lynn, MA; great-nieces and great-nephews, Grace Nishimura, Annabelle Meagher, Dean Meagher, Caleb Meagher, and Ava Reynolds; aunt, Alice Marino; and many beloved cousins including Elaine Asbury, Diane Byrum, and Kym Arter.

Memorial services will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, September 11, 2020, at Chestnut Ridge Baptist Church in Laurens, SC, conducted by Rev. Alex D. Henderson.

The family will receive friends at the home of Luke and Michelle Compton, 49 Colonial Acres Road in Laurens, SC, immediately following the memorial service.

In memory of Jane, memorials may be made to Tunnel to Towers Foundation at www.tunnel2towers.org.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.