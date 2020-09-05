Laurens, South Carolina

Larry Kenneth Sumerel, age 61, of Laurens, passed away on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at NHC Healthcare of Laurens.

Born in Laurens, he was a son of Mary “Louise” Gray Sumerel and the late Kenneth Irby Sumerel. Larry was previously employed with Palmetto Spinning and Teknor Apex. He was of the Baptist faith. He loved Wrestling and MMA fighting.

Surviving in addition to his mother are his sister, Marche’ Adams of Gray Court; nephews, Rickey Summerall, Jr. (Lizzy) of Laurens, and Houston Summerall (Shaina) of Woodruff; niece, Brittney Summerall (TJ) of Belton; two great-nieces; and 4 great-nephews.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at Forest Lawn Cemetery conducted by Rev. Michael Post.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lucas Avenue Baptist Church, 101 Lucas Avenue, Laurens, SC 29360.

