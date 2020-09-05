Honea Path, South Carolina

Glenda Lee Fleming Blocker, age 58, of Honea Path, and wife of Charles Thomas “Chuck” Blocker Jr., passed away on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Self Regional Medical Center.

Born in Anderson, she was a daughter of the late Calvin Dale and Dorothy Jenette Medlock Fleming. Glenda was previously employed with Clinton Mills and was a member of Zion Baptist Church in Walterboro, SC. She loved sports; especially watching her boys play baseball. Glenda also enjoyed the outdoors, including fishing.

Surviving in addition to her husband are her sons, Chase Thomas Blocker, Charles Kyle Blocker, and Cole Fleming Blocker, all of Honea Path; her sister, Sherry Darlene Sanderson and husband Raymond of Honea Path; nephews, Eric Sanderson and Kevin Sanderson; nieces, Brittany Jamieson, Nikki Strickland, and Chrissy Slice; and numerous loving great-nieces and great-nephews.

In addition to her parents, Glenda was predeceased by her brother, Ricky Dale Fleming.

Private graveside services will be held on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at Westview Memorial Park in Laurens.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alzheimer’s Association at www.azl.org or 8180 Greensboro Drive, Suite 400, McLean, VA 22102.

Condolences may be expressed to the family or the service can be viewed at www.thekennedymortuary.com.