Fountain Inn man killed in Clinton shooting

Clinton Police are investigating a shooting death that happened Tuesday night on or near Academy Street.

Kevern Dimone Simmons, 29, of Fountain Inn has been identified by the Laurens County Coroner’s Office as the victim in the shooting. He was found dead at First Pentecostal Church on Academy Street.

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Another person was reportedly shot in another incident Tuesday in Clinton.

