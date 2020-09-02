Dateline – Laurens

Alice Lorraine Sullivan of 54 Easy Rd., Laurens, South Carolina passed away peacefully at NHC HealthCare, Greenwood Wednesday, September 2, 2020.

Born in Laurens, Alice was the daughter of the late Jared Dunklin and Dorothy Sullivan. She graduated from Laurens High School and attended North Greenville College and later Lander University.

Alice became a Certified Nursing Assistant and worked more than 32 years at Laurens Hospital. She was a selfless caregiver and dedicated her life to the service of others. She often worked tirelessly 50 or 60 hours a week and sometimes more. During her years at Laurens Hospital, she became known as the “flower lady.” She gave flowers to all of her patients as well as others who were ill or just needed a reason to smile.

Alice was a devoted Christian and life-long member of Lisbon Presbyterian Church, Mountville, South Carolina. A talented musician, she faithfully played the piano for the congregation every Sunday morning for more than 45 years.

Early in her life, Alice stood before the church congregation and expressed her desire to become a missionary. Although she never ventured far from home, Alice fulfilled her mission to serve others and glorify God.

Alice is survived by her sister Augusta Lawson (Doug) of Laurens, SC, brother Edward Sullivan (Jeanie) of Columbia, SC, nieces Blair Lawson, Brandi (Nathan) Snider, Campbell Sullivan, nephew Sanders Sullivan, great-nephew Sullivan Snider, and many, many aunts, cousins, and friends who loved her dearly.

Due to the pandemic, a graveside service will be held for the immediate family. A celebration of Alice’s life will be held when circumstances allow.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a music ministry of choice – or simply give a flower to a loved one or someone in need of a reason to smile.

