UWLC offers school supplies Sep. 3

One of the many events that the COVID-19 pandemic has thwarted is the county-wide annual school supply drive, which provided hundreds of school supply items donated in August for students in District 55 and District 56.

“Usually we would collect supplies and fill up buses at Walmart with volunteers from both school districts, and then give them to the schools to distribute,” said Aryele Redmond with the United Way Laurens County. “Because of Covid-19 we are doing it different this year, and we will do a school supply giveaway Sept. 3 from 10 a.m. to noon at the United Way office.”

The UWLC is holding the school supply giveaway in partnership with Laurens County Coalition for a Healthy and Vibrant Community, and funds set aside for the event will be used to purchase items typically needed by families who’s children are returning to school.

“These school supplies will be available for any child in Laurens County who needs them,” Redmond said. “We have had some donations of supplies and cash, and we will be purchasing more supplies such as notebooks, paper, pens and pencils and crayons, and maybe some backpacks.”

Those would like to make a donation for the many local programs offered by the United Way Laurens County, send a check to UWLA, P.O. Box 544, Clinton, S.C., 29325.

For those who need school supplies for their child, go on Thursday Sept. 3, from 10 a.m. to noon, to the United Way office, 16 Peachtree St, Clinton, SC 29325.