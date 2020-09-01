Laurens, South Carolina

Tommy Davis Chandler, Sr., 79, of 116 Woodrow St. and husband of sixty years to Annette Satterfield Chandler whom he affectionately called “Net” passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Martha Franks Baptist Retirement Community.

Born in Laurens, he was a son of the late William Rex and Sara Davis Chandler. A lifelong member of First Presbyterian Church, Mr. Chandler was a master mechanic, former meat butcher, and he retired from Flower’s Bakery. He was most proud of his grandsons whom he loved spending time with.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by: sons, Tommy Davis Chandler, Jr. (Martha) of Laurens and William Curry Chandler of Waterloo and his grandsons, William Curry Chandler, Jr. of Charleston, Colton Alton Chandler of Waterloo, and Zachery Davis Chandler of Laurens.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a daughter-in-law, Roxann Chandler; a brother, William Rex Chandler, Jr.; and a special maternal grandmother, Florence McJunkin Davis.

A graveside service will be held 10:00 AM Friday, September 4, 2020, at Chestnut Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery conducted by Dr. Bryan Malone.

The family will receive friends at the cemetery immediately following the graveside service.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org.

Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.