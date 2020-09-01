Dateline – Laurens, South Carolina

Judy Kay Bryson Trammel Gordon, age 66, passed away Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at her home.

She was born in Laurens, SC and was a daughter of the late Earl Cox Bryson and Betty Louise Pitts. She attended and was a resident of Thornwell Home and school for children. She was a Tribal Member of the Piedmont American Indian Association, Lower Eastern Cherokee Nation SC, she was also a member of the Owings Presbyterian Church of Gray Court, SC.

Mrs. Gordon is survived by her husband, Ronnie L. Gordon; her daughter, Wendy Tisdale; her grandchildren, Kelly Michelle Tisdale (Jordan), Austin Lee Tisdale, Cameron Bryson Tisdale (Kristen); her great-grandchildren, Kaiden Alexander Sargent, Camron Dakota Kye Tisdale, Dalton Shane Tisdale, Teigan Faye Tisdale, and Brantley Miller; her brother, Freddie Trammel; and her sister, Sonya Maritenez (Luwig).

In addition to her parents she is predeceased by her brothers, Earl Cox Bryson, Jr., James “Billy” William Bryson; and her sister, Nancy Corrine Bryson Phillips.

Graveside Funeral Services will be held Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 4 PM at the Owings Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Gray Court.

