Chase ends in wrecked car, suspects apprehended

On Tuesday morning, Sept. 1, law officers from several agencies were involved in a pursuit and/or apprehension of three suspects after the car they were traveling in wrecked at the Family Dollar, located at the intersection of Farley Avenue and South Harper St.

The Laurens County Sheriff Office was assisted by the South Carolina Highway Patrol and the City of Laurens.

According to the LCSO, a deputy observed suspicious behavior ran the car’s license plate number, and the car was listed as stolen. Attempts to make a stop were unsuccessful and a pursuit ensued, ending at the Family Dollar at the corner of Farley Ave. where the vehicle wrecked.

Three suspects are in custody. Look for more details in the Wednesday issue of The Laurens County Advertiser.