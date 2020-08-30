Dateline – Clinton, South Carolina

Walter Allen “Wally” Heaton, age 62 of 204 Florence Street passed away August 30, 2020 at Prisma Health Baptist Hospital.

He was born in Clinton and was a son of Walter L. Heaton and Carolyn Davis Heaton.

Wally was a member of the Clinton First Pentecostal Holiness Church. He previously worked with the Rescue Squad. He loved his pastor, his church family, hunting, camo and his truck.

In addition to his parents he is survived by his brother, James Arthur Heaton of Goldsboro, NC; sisters, Christine Heaton-Dunaway (Jimmy) of Laurens and Tammy Denise Heaton of Myrtle Beach and 8 nieces and one nephew, 15 great nieces and nephews, and one great great nephew, and three very special first cousins, Terry Heaton, Darla Sheppard and Dianne Miller (who were more like siblings).

Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at 4:00 PM at the First Pentecostal Holiness Church of Clinton with Entombment at Pinelawn Memory Gardens Mausoleum.

The family will receive friends prior to the service from 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM at the church.

