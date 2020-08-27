Dateline – Mountville, South Carolina

Sara Brooks Burns, age 72, passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020 at her home.

She was born in Newberry, SC and was a daughter of the late William Moore Brooks and Irene Foshee Brooks.

She was co-owner of Burns Service Center, was a member of the Mountville Baptist Church and the Mountville Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary.

Sara wants everyone to remember “always live life each day to the fullest, for yesterday is history, tomorrow is a mystery, today is a gift which we call a present from God. We do not know what the future holds but we know who holds the future”.

Mrs. Burns is survived by her husband, Milton H. Burns, Jr. of the home; her son, Billy H. Burns (Amy) of Mountville; her daughter, Beth Quinn (Bobby) of Clinton; her grandchildren, Mason Burns of North Augusta, Judson Watkins of Laurens, Karlie Watkins of Laurens; and Erica Gilliam (Kendall) of Gray Court; her great-grandchildren, Raeah and Caleb Gilliam; her brothers, Dixon Brooks (Judy) of Newberry, Gerald Brooks (Sandy) of Clinton, Robert Brooks (Nancy) of North Augusta; and her sister, Mary (Kent) Stroud of Newberry.

Graveside Services will be held Sunday, August 30, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Mountville Cemetery, located at the Mountville Presbyterian Church. The family will greet friends following the service.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Mountville Baptist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 484, Mountville, SC 29370.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.grayfuneralhome.com.

