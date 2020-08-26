Laurens, South Carolina

Donna Faye Garrett, age 65, formerly of Laurens, passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at Cottingham Hospice House in Seneca.

Born in Laurens, she was a daughter of the late John L. and Doris Kanning Garrett. Donna was a member of Eastside Baptist Church and was a loving aunt and sister.

Surviving are her nephews, Michael Coxie, Timothy Coxie, Jason Thompson, and Buddy Thompson, Jr.

In addition to her parents, Donna was predeceased by her sisters, Brenda Garrett, Linda Coxie, and Kitty Thompson.

Graveside services will be held at 11:30 am on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Forest Lawn Cemetery conducted by Rev. J.D. Putman, Jr.

The family will be at their respective homes and will receive friends at the cemetery immediately following the graveside service.

Memorials may be made to the American Liver Foundation at www.liverfoundation.org.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.