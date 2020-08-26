| logout
Laurens man charged in June shooting
Laurens Police have made an arrest in a June 7 shooting incident during which two men were injured at a Spring Street residence.
Tevin O’Neal Brown, 27, faces two charges of attempted murder and one count of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. He was arrested Monday by Laurens Police.
One man was shot in the stomach and another in the back of the head with a handgun.
Brown remained in the Johnson Detention Center Tuesday. Bond was denied on both attempted murder charges.