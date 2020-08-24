Motorcyclist dies in Laurens crash

A motorcyclist was killed Sunday evening following a collision with another vehicle in Laurens. Jeffrey Ravon Smith, Jr. of Laurens was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

SCHP Trooper Joe Hovis said the 2007 Kawasaki motorcycle Smith was operating collided with a 2012 Kia driven by a 22-year-old Laurens woman.

The two vehicles were traveling north on Swygert Street, about ¼-mile from Laurens when the Kia made a left-hand turn onto Stevens Street.

The motorcycle struck the Kia on the left side. Hovis said Smith was not wearing a helmet. Neither the driver of the Kia nor its two passengers were injured in the accident.